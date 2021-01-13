Kuwait’s cabinet submits resignation

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah al Khalid al Sabah presented the resignation of his cabinet to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before the premier was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues. The standoff between the government and parliament less than a month after the cabinet was appointed poses the first big challenge to Emir Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Sabah, who assumed power in September. Ministers had submitted their resignations on Tuesday to Shaikh Sabah, a move the government said was related to “developments in the relationship between the National Assembly (parliament) and the government”. — Reuters

