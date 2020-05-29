Kuwait, UAE shorten curfew

CAIRO: Kuwait will ease its full-time curfew, to be a 12-hour one during night, the interior minister said in a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The minister added that the curfew will be from 6 PM to 6 AM, starting Sunday.

The health minister said easing the curfew will be among the first phase in a 5-phases plan, each to last at least 3 weeks, to go back to normal life.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates will shorten from Saturday by two hours a nightly curfew meant to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s state news agency said on Friday.

The curfew, officially called “the national sanitisation program”, will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m as of Saturday. It currently starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m.

The country has reported a total of 33,170 cases and 260 deaths from the disease. — Reuters