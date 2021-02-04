Kuwait suspends entry of foreigners for two weeks

The Kuwait cabinet on Wednesday decided to impose a two-week ban on the entry of foreigners into the country from February 7, the government spokesman Tareq al Mazrem said. The decision exempts close relatives of Kuwaiti citizens and domestic workers.

The Cabinet decided commercial shops and restaurants including malls will close from 8 pm to 5 am but allowed delivery services to continue. Pharmacies and food stores are exempt from the ban, Mazrem said. The Cabinet ordered the total closure of health clubs, salons, barbershops, celebration halls, and tents and banned all types of gatherings including national holiday celebrations later this month.

The closure and limiting of commercial activities will commence from February 7 for a period of one month, which can be renewed if the situation does not improve, Mazrem said. The Cabinet also decided to re-introduce institutional quarantine for a week for people returning from abroad.

The quarantine will be at local hotels at the expense of returnees, who will undergo another seven days of home quarantine, he said.