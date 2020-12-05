Kuwait holds parliamentary election under shadow of virus

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaitis hoping for reform went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by COVID-19, with facilities laid on for citizens infected with the disease to vote in special polling stations.

The emirate has enforced some of the strictest regulations in the Gulf to combat the spread of the virus, imposing a months-long lockdown earlier this year.

While some of those curbs have been eased, over-the-top campaign events that traditionally draw thousands for lavish banquets were absent from this year’s election, while masks remain mandatory and temperature checks are routine when venturing outdoors.

Infected people or those under mandatory quarantine are usually confined to home, with electronic wristbands monitoring their movements.

But in an effort to respect their right to vote, authorities designated five polling stations — one in each electoral district — for them to cast their ballots, among the 102 across the country.

And on Saturday authorities set up security barriers around the polling stations to prevent gatherings, with designated lanes for entry and exit. Mask-clad voters, who were also forced to wear gloves, were subject to temperature checks before entering the facilities where election officials stood behind glass barriers.

ONLINE CAMPAIGN

This year’s campaign has mainly been fought on social networks and in the media.

The usual themes are a constant though, from promises to fight corruption and plans to address youth employment, to housing and education among others.

Some Kuwaitis have expressed their desire for change and reform in their country, where 70 per cent of the 4.8 million population are foreigners.

“We want change, new blood, to encourage the youth,” said Hoda al Hassan, who cast her ballot in the Al Rawda area of Kuwait City.

“I also hope that the parliament will resolve the issue of the ‘bidoon’ and that of the demographic imbalance,” she added.

Yousef Ahmed Safar, who voted in the Al Nazha area, said he too hoped for reform. “We want to improve our situation, including in employment and housing, as well as the issue of combating corruption,” he said. — AFP