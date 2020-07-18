Main World 

Kuwait emir undergoes medical checkups

Oman Observer

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks, and the country’s crown prince will temporarily carry out some of his duties, the state news agency KUNA said.

It said the emir will undergo a number of medical checkups.

A royal order was issued assigning Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the emir’s designated successor, “to take over some constitutional jurisdictions of His Highness the Emir temporarily,” KUNA said in a separate statement.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7270 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fee hike for 212 health services from Feb 1

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Fee hike for 212 health services from Feb 1

Spanish king’s sister cleared in tax fraud case

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spanish king’s sister cleared in tax fraud case

Anti-Kremlin activist in Berlin hospital after ‘murder bid’

Oman Observer Comments Off on Anti-Kremlin activist in Berlin hospital after ‘murder bid’