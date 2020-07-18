Kuwait emir undergoes medical checkups

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks, and the country’s crown prince will temporarily carry out some of his duties, the state news agency KUNA said.

It said the emir will undergo a number of medical checkups.

A royal order was issued assigning Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the emir’s designated successor, “to take over some constitutional jurisdictions of His Highness the Emir temporarily,” KUNA said in a separate statement.