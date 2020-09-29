Kuwait Emir struggled for Gulf unity

Kuwait City: The leader of Kuwait, Sabah al Ahmed Al Sabah, has died at 91, according to a royal court statement on Tuesday. Speculations about the Emir’s health have been ongoing for months, as he had been admitted to hospital several times since last year. Earlier in the day, lawmaker Saleh Ashour tweeted that Prime Minister Sabah al Khalid Al Sabah and Parliament Speaker Marzouk al Ghanem left in the middle of a parliamentary session to meet with the crown prince. Hours later, Kuwait’s state television stopped its usual programmes to broadcast a recital of verses from the Koran.

An announcer read the brief official statement before the Koran recital resumed along with a black and white photo of the Emir on screen. “With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the world, the death of His Highness Shaikh Sabah al Ahmed al Jaber Al Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait,” read the statement.

Afterwards, the official KUNA news agency tweeted a photo of the Emir alongside the words: “Farewell, the prince of humanity.” Sabah began his rule of oil-rich Kuwait in 2006. Although Kuwait has one of the Arab world’s most active parliaments, the Emir retains the most power, including the right to appoint the government. His rule was marked by efforts to calm regional disputes. He maintained good ties with Iran, and Qatar. Regional leaders mourned the Emir. “Today we lost a great brother and a wise leader,” Jordan’s King Abdullah said, as he announced a 40-day mourning period in the kingdom starting on Tuesday. Leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt also mourned Sabah saying he was a great leader, and announced a three-day mourning period each.

