Kuwait emir reappoints Shaikh Sabah as PM

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad al Sabah reappointed Shaikh Sabah Al Khalid al Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday after he had submitted his government’s resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls in the Gulf Arab state.

Emir Shaikh Nawaf, who took over the reins of the OPEC member state in September after the death of his brother, has asked Shaikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval by the emir, said a decree carried on state media.

In another development, the United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday.

The Twitter post by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash comes after Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said progress had been made towards resolving the row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017. — Reuters

