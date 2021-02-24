Kuwait celebrates 60th National Day, rejoicing great achievements

KUWAIT: Kuwait is celebrating its 60th National Day today, marking the efforts of its leadership to develop all sectors and preserve the country’s peace and stability.

This year’s celebration is the first under the leadership of Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait and Shaikh Mishal al Ahmed al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince.

During the celebrations, Kuwait is also remembering the great efforts of the late Shaikh Sabah al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, who passed away on 29 September 2020, after long years of national and international achievements at every level.

Although this year’s celebrations come in time of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, it showed Kuwaiti people’s strength and unity in facing the pandemic. Even though public celebrations are banned by the government due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Kuwaiti families will continue celebrating the event in their homes.

Kuwait celebrated the first national day on 19 June 1962. Then, Kuwaiti Emir Shaikh Abdullah al Salem al Sabah said in his speech that Kuwaitis will unite in building a great future for their country and achieve social equality. In the same year, Kuwait launched an establishment council tasked with setting the constitution that relies on democracy. The constitution was approved by Shaikh Abdullah Al Salem in November 1962, then holding the first legislative elections on 23 January 1963. National day celebrations continued to be held on June 19 between 1962-64, but an Amiri decree issued on 19 May 1964, merging Independence Day with ascension of Shaikh Abdullah Al Salem to office to be 25 February.

Kuwait’s foreign policy has always been neutral and peaceful while also focusing on cooperation with regional and international organisations to achieve international peace and stability. Kuwait has also built strong relations with the Arab and Muslim Worlds, and exerted great efforts in supporting the work of the GCC, Arab League and the UN.

Moreover, the country has great achievements in the humanitarian field, continuously aiding those in need around the world. These efforts were recognised by the UN in September 2014, granting late Shaikh Sabah the “Humanitarian Leader” title, and Kuwait the “Humanitarian Center” title. — ONA