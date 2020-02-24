Main World 

Kuwait, Bahrain confirm first cases of coronavirus

The first case of the new coronavirus was detected in Bahrain and Kuwait, both countries said on Monday, citing health ministries.

According to Bahrain’s Ministry of Health, the patient was a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran.

Kuwait, on the other hand, said three people, including a Saudi national, who returned from Iran were infected by the new coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported.

The three cases, the first in the Gulf state, were among the 700 people evacuated from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad last week, KUNA said, Reuters

