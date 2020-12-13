CORONAVIRUS Main World 

Kuwait approves emergency use of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Muscat: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health approved on Sunday the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

A joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department approved the emergency use of the vaccine, assistant undersecretary for pharmaceutical and food supervision, Abdullah al Bader said in a statement.

The committee’s decision followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine, he said.

The committee, the official said, also reviewed results of clinical trails.

The ministry of health will follow the safety of the vaccine following its use to ensure the wellbeing of the public.

