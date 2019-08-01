Kushner meets Sisi for talks on ME peace plan

CAIRO: US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in Cairo to discuss Washington’s plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

Both sides discussed “ways to consolidate peace and stability in the region in light of the instability it suffers from,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

“Kushner recounted the contacts the US delegation had made with various parties to set the negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis back on track,” it added.

The US envoy is on a regional tour which has already taken him to Jordan and Israel to discuss the controversial peace plan, already rejected by the Palestinians.

Kushner was accompanied by Trump’s Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt to Cairo, a day after separate meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdallah II.

The economic aspects of Kushner’s initiative were unveiled at a Bahrain meeting in June, floating the prospect of $50 billion worth of investment into a stagnant Palestinian economy. — AFP

