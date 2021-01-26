Kremlin: Putin’s alleged palace belongs to entrepreneurs

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Tuesday said a palace that President Vladimir Putin allegedly built on the Black Sea belongs to unnamed entrepreneurs.

Last week, a team around jailed dissident Alexei Navalny released a video titled “A Palace for Putin,” claiming to show that the long-standing leader has built a “tsarist empire” on the Black Sea. The video has been seen more than 90 million times.

“The Kremlin has no right to divulge the names of the owners and we do not intend to do so, it is not correct,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in comments cited by news agency Interfax.

Peskov did not answer questions by journalists on why the estate was being protected by the domestic intelligence service FSB and the security service FSO.

On Monday, Putin denied claims he or his closest allies owned the giant estate, which according to the film measures 40 times the size of Monaco and cost at least 100 billion rubles (1.3 billion dollars) to build.

Navalny’s team alleges that the owners cited in the estate’s paper do not have the money to have built it, and that it was financed by bribes.

Navalny returned to Russia earlier this month after receiving treatment in Germany following an assassination attempt with the nerve agent Novichok. The 44-year-old was immediately detained upon his arrival and sentenced to 30 days of pre-trial detention.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Russia to protest for Navalny’s release, and more than 3,700 people were detained by security forces over the weekend.

Peskov accused the protesters of “unprecedented aggressiveness” against Russian security forces, but also acknowledged there had been “sad moments of unjustified roughness among representatives of security authorities” which were being investigated. — dpa

