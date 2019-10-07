KR launches 5th Leadership Training Programme in Malaysia

MUSCAT: In its continuous endeavour to ensure leadership excellence among Omani youth, Khimji Ramdas (KR) recently launched another edition of the Leadership Training Programme for its employees. 24 employees from the various business verticals of KR will undergo 3-week training in Malaysia.

The course will guide staff members to develop critical leadership competencies and accelerate mastery of true business fundamentals. KR has tailored a world-class leadership development programme that further equips its future leaders with specific skills, tools and behaviours that will drive personal and organisation performance.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will be awarded a training certificate co-endorsed by Lincoln University College, Malaysia. The training certificate holds significant academic value, allowing the deserving staff members to further pursue their education if they wish to do so.

Hritik Khimji, Director of Khimji Ramdas praised the mettle of the participating staff, he said, “We are extremely proud of our talented staff and hope they take advantage of the course and gain further skills from this course. Our aim is to augment our staff skillset and we hope they put to good use the abilities acquired from the training within their departments. As an organisation committed to the benefit of our employees, we will continue to fuel their hopes and aspirations of growth and success.”

Talking to the participants, Mohamed al Abdali, HR Manager at Khimji Ramdas, explained to the employees that the course wasn’t only about understanding theoretical concepts but had various activities that would add value to the learning process. He explained, “The wealth of KR is our people who are the future of the company and we continue to invest in deserving employees who have excellent potential.”

