Kovind, Naidu, Modi extend greetings on Dussehra

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasions of Dussehra and Air Force Day.

“Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dusshera. The festival is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It inspires us to live by honesty and truthfulness. May the day bring joy and prosperity to the people of the country,” Kovind tweeted.

Dusshera or Vijayadashami is celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It also marks the end of the five-day Durga Puja festival.

Dedicating a separate tweet to Air Force Day, Kovind said, “On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment. India remains forever indebted to the brave men and women in blue for their selfless devotion and sacrifice.”

Naidu, in his tweet, said that celebrated with great fervour and zeal all over the country, Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil.

In a series of tweets, he said: “This Dussehra, let us aim to tread a path that gives us peace and prosperity, a path that gives the entire humanity greater happiness and fulfilment. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity to our country and the world.” “This Dussehra, let us aim to tread a path that gives us peace and prosperity, a path that gives the entire humanity greater happiness and fulfilment.”

“Dussehra is a celebration of the pious and principled path exemplified in the life and deeds of Lord Rama. The festival reminds us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony,” Naidu said.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, he tweeted: “Greetings to air warriors & their families on 87th IAF day. The sky guardians with their valour, dedication, sacrifices & skills are the pride of the nation & every Indian is always indebted to them.”

Modi, in his tweet, said: “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #VijayaDashami.”

Regarding Air Force Day, Modi said: “Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence.”

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi also greeted fellow citizens on the occasion of Dussehra.

“Followed by days of fasting and worship, the festivities of Dussehra signify the victory of truth over untruth, virtue over vice and good over evil and provides us with the message of goodness, modesty, moderation and the holy and unassailable position of women,” Sonia Gandhi said, adding that Vijayadashmi also underlines that arrogance and injustice, even of the most powerful is ultimately defeated.

She expressed the hope that the this Vijayadashmi would bless all with peace, prosperity and righteousness.

Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, said that “the eventual triumph of good over evil is a universal truth. Today we celebrate and reaffirm our belief in that truth. My best wishes and greetings to each and every one of you, on the joyous occasion of Dussehra.” — IANS

Related