Admiral Sim Seung-Seob, Chief of Naval Operations in the Republic of Korea visited the Maritime Security Centre (MSC) on Monday. During the visit, the guest was accompanied by Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). The Korean guest was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks. He also viewed the modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. — ONA

