Koeman makes debut with big win

BARCELONA: Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-0 in a sensational debut for new coach Ronald Koeman on Sunday night in La Liga.

Ansu Fati opened the scoring on 15 minutes from Jordi Alba’s assist and doubled the lead three minutes later when Philippe Coutinho was allowed to stroll through midfield and play him in.

Villarreal were asleep in the first 45 minutes and a trip on Fati enabled Lionel Messi to score from the penalty spot on minute 35. With their last attack of the first half, Messi looked to find Sergio Busquets and Pau Torres turned the ball past Sergio Asenjo to make it 4-0 at the break. There were no further goals in the second half but Koeman was able to give debuts to Francisco Trincao, Pedri, and Miralem Pjanic on what was a very satisfactory first start as coach.

Koeman said after the game: “Ansu has a big future at this club. I had a word with him when he came off because he needs to be consistent and he didn’t perform at his best in the last pre-season match.”

“But he was at his best tonight. I am delighted with the performances, especially the movement in the first half.”

SUAREZ ON TARGET

Earlier, former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez scored twice on his Atletico Madrid debut as Diego Simeone’s side beat Granada 6-1.

Suarez was named among the substitutes and looked on as Diego Costa put Atletico into the lead on nine minutes. Angel Correa doubled the advantage two minutes into the second half and the impressive Joao Felix made it three on 65 minutes.

On 68 minutes, Suarez came on and it took him just four minutes to set up fellow sub Marcos Llorente with his first touch of the ball.

Five minutes from time Llorente returned the favour with Suarez heading in his cross for his first Atletico goal and the team’s fifth.

And two minutes into injury time he hit the post and scored from the rebound to make it 6-1 after Jorge Molina’s consolation for Granada.

Atletico coach Simeone tried to dampen the euphoria that was bound to surface after such a big win.

“We don’t want to get things out of proportion,” he said.

“Suarez does what we know he can do. But rather than focus on his two goals I am happy with the way he found space and his assist.” “His arrival is going to generate a level of competition for places that will only be good for the team.” Costa could find his place under threat. The Brazilian-born Spain international said: “I have let the club decide my future. I don’t want to be a dead-weight for them.” Elsewhere, Sevilla beat Cadiz 3-1 and there was another former Barcelona player on the scoresheet as Ivan Rakitic got the third in the impressive away win. — DPA