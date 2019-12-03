Koeman keen to move forward with team

Oman head coach Erwin Koeman affirmed that he is committed to take the team forward and is not afraid about his job.

The Dutch coach was speaking to reporters after Oman made exit from the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup after a 3-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia.

On a query about his resignation, Koeman said: “I had expected this question but I am not afraid about the job. You have to ask this question to the Oman Football Association.”

“My focus always is to improve the national team. I will provide the requirements for developing Oman’s football to the higher level,” Koeman added. Defending champions Oman and Bahrain were with four points but the Red Warriors exited the Gulf Cup on goal average.

Saudi Arabia topped the group with six points after two wins in the last two matches. Kuwait beat Saudi in the opener. “I want to move forward with the team. It was so difficult for players to narrowly miss the semifinal berth over goal average,” the Oman coach said.

Commenting on the loss against a professional Saudi Arabia team, the Dutchman said: “There was a big difference between Saudi Arabia and Oman in terms of quality.”

“Our players also worked hard. We needed another goal but we could not.”

“I will prepare full evaluation of the tournament and will make plans to improve in the upcoming matches. We have to improve,” Koeman concluded.

Three times winners Saudi Arabia will take on hosts Qatar and Iraq will meet Bahrain in the semifinals on Thursday.

Saudi’s French coach Herve Renard expressed his happiness for the moving to the semifinals. “We are happy. After losing the first game against Kuwait, it was not easy to win the following two games. Players delivered good performance. Yes, we conceded a goal from Oman but came back quickly with the third goal,” Renard said.

Commenting on the semifinal against Qatar, Renard said: “I had an opportunity to attend Qatar match against South Korea in the Asian Cup. Coach Sanchez is doing a great work and good efforts with his team. I am fully excited for this match and we are ready to meet the hosts in a full stadium,” the French coach said.

Hard work

Bahrain registered a 4-2 win over Kuwait in a thriller to advance. The team is looking for the first Gulf Cup title. Bahrain coach Helio said the qualification was the result of the hard work done by the entire team.

“Moving to the semifinals was the result of our hard work. All the squad players are in good shape to play and join in any matches. Most of them had took part at the West Asian Championship also,” the Portuguese coach said. About semifinal against Iraq, he said: “Iraq is one of the top and best teams in Asia. I am very happy to play against them again in just three months,” he said.

Kuwait coach Thamer Enad said it was tough luck for them. “It is a difficult tournament especially for the players. All the teams played matches every two days. There were some changes in the squad for the last match due to injuries and other technical reasons,” he said.