Koeman announces squad for preparatory camp

MUSCAT, August 21 – An Oman squad with a mix of experience and youth was picked by the Oman national football team head coach Erwin Koeman, for the forthcoming preparatory camp which begins on August 25 until September 10. The 16 days’ camp will include two preparatory matches against Yemen on August 28 and Lebanon on September 10. The friendly against Yemen is ahead of the opening World Cup qualifying match against India in the combined qualification for the World cup in Qatar in 2022 and AFC Asian Championship in China in 2023. The India match is scheduled to take place on September 5th.

The announced squad saw the exclusion of experienced players such as Mohammed al Sheiba and Eid al Farsi due to both players suffering an injury and they are currently undergoing recovery treatment. The Dutchman will rely on the senior members of the squad Ahmed Kanu, Saad Suhail, Abdulaziz a Maqbali besides the young talented players including Ahmed al Kaabi, Munther Rabee al Alawi and Salah al Yahyaee. Koeman’s philosophy as he mentioned in a previous interview with Oman Daily Observer, will focus on giving opportunities to the young players as they are Oman’s future players.

The national team concluded in the external camp in Germany in early August which featured three friendly matches. The fitness aspect was especially concentrated upon by the head coach and his staff during the overseas camp. The ‘Red Warriors’ will play in the qualification besides the Asian Cup champions Qatar, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in group E. The Sultanate team will travel to India on September 2 to for the match on September 5. The next match for the national team will be against Afghanistan on October 10.

The Sultanate football team squad consists of 26 probables including: Fayez al Rushaidi, Mohammed al Musalami, Ali al Busaidy, Ahmed al Kaabi, Ahmed al Rawahi, Ibrahim al Mukhaini, Khalid al Buraiki, Saad Suhail, Abdulaziz al Ghailani, Moataz Saleh, Munther Rabee al Alawi, Salah al Yahyaee, ​​Mohammed al Hosani, Yassin al Sheyadi, Emran al Hedi, Nader Awadh, Mohammed Faraj al Rawahi, Harib al Saadi, Raed Ibrahim, Arshad al Alawi, Mohsen Jawher al Khaldi, Ahmed Mubarek Kanu, Mohsen al Ghassani, Mohammed al Ghafri, Abdulaziz al Maqbali, and Mohammed al Ghassani.

Related