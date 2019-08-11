Kochi Airport resumes operations after rains

With the flood recovery work completed, Kochi International Aiport resumed all operations at 12 noon on August 11.

The emergency contact numbers: 0484 3053500, 9072604009.

The Abu Dhabi-Kochi Indigo flight touched down at around 12.15 pm, marking the resumption of the operations, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) said.

Check-in commenced at 9 am in both the domestic and international terminals.

The airport had on Friday suspended all operations till 3 pm on Sunday as the runway area in the airport was waterlogged due to floods.

The operations were suspended as there was a rise in water level in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to the airport due to heavy rains lashing Kerala since last week.

The airport was non-functional for a fortnight in August 2018 due to inundation following the worst floods in the state in a century.