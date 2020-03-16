KO member gets leadership award

Muscat, March 16 – Knowledge Oman presented community leadership award to Khalfan Said Nasser al Mahrazy. The award was presented to Khalfan by the founder of the platform, Tariq Hilal al Barwani, in the presence of the community members at the recent gathering that celebrates the success of organisation over the last year. “We are honoured to recognise and award Khalfan for leading the team and driving the community initiatives forward. Khalfan is energetic, passionate and indeed an excellent leader who is focused at delivering winning results. We at Knowledge Oman are proud to recognise his impactful contribution to the team and the platform as a whole,” said Tariq al Barwani, founder of Knowledge Oman. Khalfan joined Knowledge Oman in 2008 as a junior member where he was engaged with a pool of volunteers to learn about the platform and contribute activities towards the betterment of the society.

