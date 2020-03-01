Knowledge Oman, Muscat College sign MoU

MUSCAT: Muscat College, one of the pioneers of the private higher education institutions in the country, and Knowledge Oman, the leading knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaboration between the two institutions with the aim of promoting knowledge-sharing and impacting the society in a positive way. Knowledge Oman team was represented by its Founder and Chairman, Tariq Hilal al Barwani along with Vice-Chairman Dr Baby Sam Samuel and the President Khalfan al Mahrizi who signed the memorandum on behalf of Knowledge Oman.

Muscat College was represented by Dr Mathew Philip (Acting Dean), Dr Melina James (Director of Quality Assurance), Dr Reshmy Krishnan (Head of Research), Dr Saranchandran Nair (HoD, Dept of Computing), Dr Araby Madbouly (HoD, Department of Business and Accounting, Zaid al Shukaili (Director of Admission and Registration), Ayman Bait Saleem (Director of Communication and Public Relations) and Sinu Kurian (Director of IT Services) at the signing ceremony.