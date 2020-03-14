Knowledge Oman launches new website

Muscat, March 14 – Knowledge Oman has launched a new website which allows visitors to easily gain information and engage with the platform. The website was setup and developed by one of the leading advertising and publishing companies, Trifoil, as part of its commitment to supporting the community and to engage in designing a better future. “We created a website which reflects the uniqueness and great qualities of Knowledge Oman using the latest technology trends. The end result is a beautiful website that highlights the amazing work that Knowledge Oman does in an accessible manner. We hope this website will facilitate Knowledge Oman’s journey to disseminate knowledge across Oman,” said Heema Lobo, Business Manager at Trifoil Advertising.

The new responsive website makes it easily accessible and available on any device. The screen automatically adjusts to any desktop, mobile or tablet allowing visitors to quickly and easily learn about the platform, its members and the various projects Knowledge Oman aims at promoting knowledge across the Sultanate. Visitors may also engage with the Knowledge Oman team on workshops and seminars and to book sessions and speakers, allowing for enhanced collaboration between the platform and the members of the community.

“We are honoured to have a new website that highlights our work and interaction with society in an easy manner. We are thankful to Trifoil team for supporting the work which we do voluntarily out of passion for the society.” said Knowledge Oman President, Khalfan al Mahrizi, thanked Trifoil for their contribution and collaboration.

Knowledge Oman is recognised and respected in the community as being unique from its management and structure of voluntary professionals of diverse backgrounds to its mission to spread knowledge through a variety of means. As a contribution towards community development, website developers Trifoil gifted the website to the organisation with the latest features.

