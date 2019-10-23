Knowledge Oman extends a helping hand to blue-collar workers

As part of the ‘Giving Back’ project that was launched by Knowledge Oman recently as a means to motivate members’ engagement for visiting and supporting various associations that need care, Knowledge Oman extended support to blue-collar workers by visiting construction sites to spend time, and share joy and gifts with the workers.

“They build your houses and the hotels that you might have spent some days or nights. What you pay for one night stay is probably what they can make in an full year,” said Tariq bin Hilal al Barwani, the founder and chairman of Knowledge Oman.

Visiting construction sites to distribute gifts is latest attempt of Knowledge Oman team towards contributing good deeds to society. Knowledge Oman has previously visited Sultan Qaboos University Hospital to distribute gifts to the patients, helped set up a children’s library in Muscat and Musannah, supported the blind association with IT labs, donated gifts and spent time with the elderly at the Rustaq care home, distributed food during Ramadhan and supported the International Volunteers Initiative from idea to launch.

“Some of the blue-collar workers would rather throw themselves in front of cars because their death would bring their families money as support to live. Spending precious moments to put a smile is the least we can do to encourage, motivate and engage members to appreciate so as support the workers who are helping build the nation,” added Al Barwani.

Knowledge Oman was launched in 2008 as a platform that provides workshops, seminars and training in partnership with private and government organisations. The platform was created to support the vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for transforming the country into a knowledge society. Children with special needs, people with old age and families in need are also provided support through Knowledge Oman Giving Back project.

Knowledge Oman periodically promotes giving activities in order to help members learn about the values and impact of giving as a personal and professional capacity.

