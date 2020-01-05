Uncategorized 

Knowledge Oman appoints Dr Sam as vice-chairman

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman, the multi-award-winning knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate, has announced the appointment of Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, as its new vice-chairman, as part of the organisation’s 2020 plans of delivering enhanced programmes, extended partnerships and bringing about sustained growth, specifically aimed at the betterment of the society. Dr Sam is an award-winning leader and mentor with two decades of cross-functional expertise, specialised in turnaround and strategic management. His top management experience cuts across corporate businesses, non-profits and social enterprises, in diverse fields such as technology, media, education, youth development and community welfare.
“I am honoured to be taking on the role of vice-chairman and l look forward to work closely with the Board and the executive management team to further grow the organisation into greater heights that would benefit the society as a whole,” said Dr Sam. “Dr Sam brings an immense wealth of experience in non-profits, social entrepreneurship and Oman corporate sector as a whole. We are very pleased to welcome Dr Sam and look forward to a period of exciting growth for Knowledge Oman,” said Tariq al Barwani, founder of Knowledge Oman. Knowledge Oman has completed 12 years of operations impacting hundred of thousands of people.

You May Also Like

Trump in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

actually about something

Oman Observer Comments Off on actually about something

Gene Ruane, a colleague, said that he found Gray dead Monday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gene Ruane, a colleague, said that he found Gray dead Monday