Knowledge Oman appoints Dr Sam as vice-chairman

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman, the multi-award-winning knowledge-sharing platform in the Sultanate, has announced the appointment of Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, as its new vice-chairman, as part of the organisation’s 2020 plans of delivering enhanced programmes, extended partnerships and bringing about sustained growth, specifically aimed at the betterment of the society. Dr Sam is an award-winning leader and mentor with two decades of cross-functional expertise, specialised in turnaround and strategic management. His top management experience cuts across corporate businesses, non-profits and social enterprises, in diverse fields such as technology, media, education, youth development and community welfare.

“I am honoured to be taking on the role of vice-chairman and l look forward to work closely with the Board and the executive management team to further grow the organisation into greater heights that would benefit the society as a whole,” said Dr Sam. “Dr Sam brings an immense wealth of experience in non-profits, social entrepreneurship and Oman corporate sector as a whole. We are very pleased to welcome Dr Sam and look forward to a period of exciting growth for Knowledge Oman,” said Tariq al Barwani, founder of Knowledge Oman. Knowledge Oman has completed 12 years of operations impacting hundred of thousands of people.

Related