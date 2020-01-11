Know your new Sultan His Majesty Haitham

His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq Al Taimur, who took over as the new head of state in Oman, is a prominent member of the royal family and a dynamic statesman.

The former culture minister was sworn in before the ruling family council on Saturday morning, just hours after the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In his first address to the nation, His Majesty Haitham pledged to maintain the Sultanate’s foreign policy, which he said was built on peaceful coexistence and maintaining friendly ties with all nations.

“We will continue to follow in the same course the late sultan adopted … embracing foreign policies based on peaceful coexistence among peoples and countries without any interference in the domestic affairs of other states,” he said in a speech broadcast on state television.

His Majesty Haitham, a sports enthusiast, was born on October 13, 1954 in Muscat, and is the cousin of the late Sultan Qaboos and is a prominent member of the ruling Al Said family.

He held several positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the Secretary-General, the Under Secretary for Political Affairs, and a Minister Plenipotentiary, for a period of 8 years (1986-1994).

He also assumed the presidency of the Omani Football Association between 1983 and 1986, and chaired the organizing committee of the second Asian Beach Games held in Muscat.

“We will continue as always … contributing and calling for peaceful and amicable solutions for all disputes,” he added in his address while paying tribute to the late Sultan