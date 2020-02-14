Klopp says no decision yet on Salah and Olympics

London: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that the club has yet to decide if they will allow Mohamed Salah to play for Egypt in the Olympic Games later this summer. The tournament in Tokyo falls in the last week of July and first week of August, which would clash with Liverpool’s pre-season plans. But Klopp said nothing has been decided. “Do I want to lose a player during pre-season? Of course not,” he told reporters on Friday.

“But we have to consider different things. We need more information.How would it look? When will preparation start? Nobody has really contacted us so far. So no decision made yet but we’ll see.”

The Olympics football tournament is for under-23 players, but each nation can field three over-age players.

— dpa

