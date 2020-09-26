Football Sports 

Klopp backs idea of EPL sides helping EFL teams

Oman Observer

LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Premier League teams should look to help England’s lower division clubs that have taken huge financial hits amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The English Football League (EFL) oversees the three tiers below the Premier League — the Championship, League One and League Two — and clubs in these divisions largely rely on matchday revenue to operate. The British government this week postponed plans to allow a limited number of fans back into stadiums from October after a second wave of COVID-19 infections and the move is expected to have a massive impact. “In general people in a better position should help people in a less good position, 100%,” Klopp told a news conference ahead of Monday’s league clash against Arsenal. — Reuters

