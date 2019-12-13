Klopp agrees new deal with Liverpool until 2024

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has agreed a contract extension with Liverpool until 2024, the runaway Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

Klopp, who moved to Anfield in 2015, guided Liverpool to Champions League glory in June and they are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve,” the 52-year-old Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.”

A statement from owners the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) said Liverpool had taken “giant strides in re-establishing themselves as one of world football’s powerhouses” under the German.

During Klopp’s first campaign at Anfield, Liverpool reached the finals of both the League Cup and Europa League but ended the season empty-handed. They lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final but regrouped and became European champions for a sixth time after a 2-0 win against Tottenham in Madrid this year. — AFP

