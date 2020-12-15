Kingdom of Bahrain to mark its 49th National Day tomorrow

Manama: The sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain will mark tomorrow (Wednesday) its 49th National Day and the 21st anniversary of King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, accession to the throne.

Since 1971, the Kingdom of Bahrain has been able to march towards progress and development by relying on its own capabilities, as well as developing a strategic vision that enhances its economic and financial capabilities.

The Kingdom of Bahrain has witnessed a significant progress after King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa took reins of power in 1999. He announced constitutional reforms and declaring the “National Charter” through which the parliamentary and democratic life of Bahrain was restored.

Bahrain has made remarkable and pioneering achievements in terms of political and democratic reform, economic and human development, the protection of rights of women and children, the respect for rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the “National Charter”, the separation of powers, and the promotion of popular participation.

Through its diplomacy, Bahrain was able to boost its foreign position and enhance its image as a safe country for coexistence and tolerance. It also has a presence in all regional and international forums to defend GCC, Arab, Islamic and international issues of concern.

In the security field, it has succeeded in adopting plans and projects aimed at tackling all forms of crime and terrorism.

The year 2020 has witnessed many achievements by security personnel at various locations, particularly at the internal level in their participation in the state’s tireless efforts to confront and limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in a manner that ensures the safety of society and preserves its resources.

The banking sector enjoys a great attention in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as it represents one of the most important pillars of Bahrain’s strategy to diversify sources of income and expand the base of economic activities.

In the health field, Bahrain has intensified preventive efforts to enhance proactive health security by continuously monitoring global developments with vaccines-related experiments, as well as developing plans to easily provide safe and approved vaccine for all citizens and residents.

Bahrain also succeeded in hosting two consecutive Formula 1 races last November, within a short period of time, which confirms Bahrain’s national experience in hosting and organizing international sports competitions. The Kingdom of Bahrain is the first country to organize such kind of sports in the Middle East. It started in 2004 and attracted, through the race, audiences from all over the world. –ONA