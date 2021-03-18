King Salman receives credentials of Sultanate’s Ambassador

RIYADH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) received via videoconferencing on Wednesday credentials of His Highness Sayyid Faisal bin Turki al Said, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the KSA.

HH Sayyid Faisal conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to King Salman along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and well-being to him and the brotherly KSA people further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, King Salman asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan, and the Omani people further progress and welfare. — ONA