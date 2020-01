Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur received King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa, King of the kingdom of Bahrain and his accompanying delegation who was present to offer condolences on the death of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The King of Bahrain expressed his sincere condolences to His Majesty, the royal family, and the Omani people.