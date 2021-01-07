Kim poses in military uniform with gun in new portrait

SEOUL: North Korean state media have displayed an unprecedented portrait of leader Kim Jong Un in military uniform — and an assault rifle on his desk — as the nuclear-armed nation holds a key meeting of its ruling party.

Kim always dons civilian dress for public appearances and it is the first time he has been shown in uniform since he inherited power following his father’s death in December 2011.

News of the display came as Kim pledged to strengthen North Korea’s defences.

The huge portrait shows Kim in a gleaming white uniform with a marshal’s star hanging around his neck and on his epaulettes. He is seated in front of a book-lined wall, with a pair of binoculars on his desk as well as the weapon. The portrait appeared in state television’s Wednesday coverage of the Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea. — AFP

