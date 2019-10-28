Kids help energise local golf tourney

What do kids know about golfing?

If you’ve meet Yusuf Al Ruhmi, then you will realise that golfing is a game for all ages, even a six-year-old.

Yusuf is considered as one of today’s golfing protégés raised by his parents to be constantly out in a golf field, learning all the tricks at a tender age.

He was thrust on the spotlight recently when he opened the Al Nahda Hotels & Resort’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament.

Yusuf is the grandson of Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Al Ruhmi who is also an avid golf player.

This year’s tournament also focused on encouraging Oman’s young people to become golf players. Other than Yusuf, the Tournament boasted many professional golfers of special mention was the ‘young Omani Professional team’, Bronze Winners of the Arab Golf Tournament held in Egypt, all of 12 to 15 years of age.

Young golfers Pransh Jagwani (12), Aymen Al Busaidi (13), Ahmed Al Wahaibi (13) and Ahmed Al Mazroui (13) added panache to the tournament with their golf balls flying hundreds of yards, straight as an arrow, with terrific scores.

Working hand in hand with the adults, the kids provided a much-needed breather and an infusion of a different kind of energy which posed a real challenge to the playing adults.

Getting better and better

The Tournament this year still used the Texas-Scramble Format and banking on the success of the previous years, was graced by the presence of Azaan Al Ruhmi, the son of Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Al Rumhi, and the Guest of Honour for the Tournament.

There were also more prizes given including the “Sand Bunker-hole-in-one” which represented the Sand Dunes by Al Nahda and entitled the winner for a luxury state at the Dunes Resort; and the “Chip from the Hill – hole-in-one” which represented the Sahab Resort & Spa in the mountains of Jabal Al Akhdar with the winner winning a stay at the Sahab Resort & Spa in Jabal Al Akhdar.

For this year’s tournament, first place went to the group of Azzan Al Ruhmy, Ahmed Al Wahaibi, Ayman Al Busaidi, Ahmed Al Mazroui with a nett score of 54.7. Following close on their heels were second-place winners made up of Ajay Hamlai, Andrew Long, Rajesh Venketeshwaran, Girish Chawla earning a Nett score of 57.5. Third place went to Tenzin Tsarong, Lukas Janoska, Wes, Matesh Khimji with a Nett score of 58.