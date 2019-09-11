Kids have a ‘big role’ in deciding holiday destinations

A growing number of parents in Oman are prioritising family vacations and taking their kids on different adventures, driven by the desire to spend a greater amount of time with their children.

All the more, the efforts are part of discovering new countries and cultures! According to a new research, 85 per cent Omani parents say their children are the biggest influencing factor whilst planning the perfect holiday.

“Whether it’s hiking through a forest, riding the fastest roller coaster or building sand castles on a beach, vacations offer amazing opportunities for families to spend time together”, says the research by Yas Island.

Kids just want to get out and about, it seems, with the top three activities for kids in Oman listed travelling – 87 per cent, followed by going to water parks – 83 per cent and going to beach and finding new things to do — 79 per cent.And as the preferred travel companion, mother was the most popular amongst Omani children who constitute 61 per cent, followed by siblings 39 per cent and father 26 per cent.

The top concerns when choosing a family holiday destination for parents are finding a family-friendly destination comprised 48 per cent, keeping the children entertained 45 per cent and finding activities for the whole family — 32 per cent.

“If they could pick one place to go on summer holiday, 30 per cent said somewhere close to nature and 15 per cent picked somewhere by the sea”, says the report. Similarly, 15 per cent says they’d like to go somewhere cold.

At the same time, the report pointed out that the top concerns when choosing a family holiday destination for parents in India are finding a family-friendly destination (48 per cent), keeping the children entertained (45 per cent) and finding activities for the whole family (32 per cent).

So, with 92 per cent and 88 per cent of parents shared their children’s interest in waterparks and theme parks respectively.

