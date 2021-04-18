Kia Cerato taxi runs 999,999 kms

MUSCAT: A Kia Cerato taxi owner Asa’ad Saleem Ali al Batashi, was extremely elated on touching the 999,999 kilometre mark on the odometer. On reaching this extraordinary milestone he was felicitated by Reliable International Automotive, the distributors for Kia in Oman.

Speaking at the occasion, a spokesperson from Reliable International Automotive said, “This is a remarkable feat. Something that goes on to highlight the capability of Kia vehicles. While also proving that there’s a lot more to Kia vehicles than their attractive design language, advanced technology, assuring safety and more.”

Asa’ad Saleem Ali al Batashi, an employee at MoH in hemodialysis unit in Bausher is a loyal Kia customer. Sharing his experience with the Kia Cerato taxi he said, “I have been a long-time admirer of Kia. My Kia Cerato is a 2012 YM vehicle. It has been with me on varied journeys through different climatic conditions. Even after touching 999,999 kilometres, the Cerato still feels so energetic and powerful. And I am happy that I never compromised on its upkeep. I always chose Kia service as they are the experts. And whenever there was a spare part requirement, I only opted for Kia Genuine Spare parts. And I’m really happy with the result. If I have to opt for a new vehicle as a taxi, I will definitely choose a Kia.”

Asa’ad recently noticed that he was going to clock 1 million kms on his odometer, so he immediately informed us and visited our service centre the next day to get his odometer changed and start anew. This testimonial is a proof that Kia has come a long way in terms of its quality and dependability.

Reliable International Automotive (RIA), the distributor for Kia in Oman provides a rewarding ownership experience for customers. Excellent product attributes and unmatched facilities easily ensure their absolute satisfaction, every mile of the way. No wonder then that Reliable International Automotive has been ranked amongst the top Kia distributors worldwide and has been honoured with prestigious accolades including the ‘Good Partnership award, ‘Family Like Care’ Service award’, and

‘Kia ‘Distributor of Distinction’ award.