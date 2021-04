Muscat: A photo released by Oman News Agency showing Khour Grama, one of largest and most important lagoons in the Niyabat of Ras Al Had in the Wilayat of Sur, South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

Khor Grama is distinguished by its curves, sluggish water and soft sand. It has a deep-rooted maritime history as it provided harbour to small and large ships navigating between the Gulf countries and Africa.