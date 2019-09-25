Khoula Hospital inks pact with LNG

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital signed on Wednesday an agreement with the Oman Liquefied Natural Gas Development Foundation (Oman LNG) at the Khoula Hospital conference hall to supply purchase a device for the Plastic Surgery Department.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Harthy, Khoula Hospital Director General signed the agreements on behalf of the Hospital and Hilal bin Ali al Sinani, Deputy CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation signed on behalf of the Company. –ONA