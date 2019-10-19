Khimji Ramdas brings Electrolux home appliances to Oman

MUSCAT: Electrolux, the global leader in appliances for household and professional use, has entered into a strategic partnership with Khimji Ramdas to launch its innovative product range in Oman. Electrolux brings 100 years of experience in creating the highest quality products, and will be offering its customers in Oman a wide range of freestanding and built in appliances with exciting features. Having maintained its leadership position in the Middle East appliance market, Electrolux is all set to continue its growth journey in the Sultanate as well.

Lorenzo Milani, General Manager Middle East & Africa at Electrolux, said: “Expanding our global reach, we are delighted to reinforce our brand Electrolux in Oman. Khimji Ramdas is a prominent player in home appliance market in Oman and we are confident that this partnership will give our customers great value.”

With the motto of ‘Swedish thinking, better living’, Electrolux sells more than 60 million products to customers in more than 150 markets every year. Electrolux has a strong track record in sustainable operations and has been ranked among the world’s sustainability leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year.

Hritik Khimji, Director, Khimji Ramdas said: “We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Electrolux who is the world leader in home appliances. KR has been in the forefront of bringing world-class products and experiences to its customers in Oman.

Electrolux shapes living for the better by reinventing Taste, Care & Wellbeing experiences, making life more enjoyable and sustainable for its users.”

