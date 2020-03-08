Khazaen signs pacts for telecom infrastructure in economic city

MUSCAT, MARch 8 – In another step towards strengthening its role in Oman’s economic diversification, Khazaen Economic City (Khazaen) in Barka has signed two agreements to setup the required telecom infrastructure for industries and tenants in the zone. Agreements have been signed with Oman Broadband Company and Oman Towers Company for requisite infrastructure that will allow licensed telecommunications providers in Oman to provide services to establishments and investors in Khazaen.

Under its agreement, Oman Broadband Company will lay a fiber optic network in Khazaen for high-speed Internet connectivity. Supporting this infrastructure will be Oman Towers Company, which will set up telecommunications towers for mobile operators in Khazaen. Khalid al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen Economic City signed the pacts with Badr bin Saud al Zaidi, Acting CEO of the Oman Broadband Company and Majid bin Amer al Kharousi, CEO, Oman Towers Company.

Al Balushi said, “Work is under way to complete the first phase of Khazaen Economic City development project. Telecom services constitute one of the most important services that companies and tenants need. Therefore, we have tied up with Oman Broadband Company and Oman Towers Company for developing the required telecom infrastructure, which will enable licensed telecom service providers to cater to tenants’ needs.” In his comments, Al Zaidi said, the Oman Broadband Company was delighted to sign the agreement with Khazaen.

“The partnership will enable us to extend our advanced broadband network through fiber optic technology to this promising city, which is expected to play a key role in boosting the Sultanate’s economic diversification efforts.” Al Kharousi added: “We are proud to sign this agreement under which Oman Towers Company will provide communication towers for existing licensed mobile services providers in the Sultanate and for future telecommunication companies that are slated to enter the local market in the second half of 2020. “