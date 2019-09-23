Khazaen signs MoU to train Omanis

Khazaen Economic City (KEC), the master developer of Oman’s largest Public-Private-Partnership project, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate higher Omanisation.

As part of the MoU, International Gulf Institute for Administration and Technology (IGI) will facilitate training programmes to build local capacity for any investor in Khazaen Economic City.

On other hand, Amazon for Environment and Sustainability LLC will work together with tenants to integrate the best environmental practices into their operations.

“As a national project, we at Khazaen aims to balance the economic, social and environmental dimensions of this large scale and strategic project for the country” Khalid Awad al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen commented on the importance of signing this Memorandum of Understanding.

He added: “Boosting Omanisation is one of our key strategic goals in Khazaen and the partnership we signed today will help address the need to have qualified Omanis to work within different future projects being developed in the economic city.”

Dr Ahmed al Farsi, CEO of IGI & Amazon for Environment and Sustainability, commented on the partnership saying: “We aspire to help businesses in Khazaen to meet their Omanisation requirements. We will provide them with a range of services to train Omanis and to raise the required funds to build local capacity through our existing alliances with the national objective programme run by PDO.”

The Institute has already started with the first 12 Omani trainees for the first international tenant in Khazaen Economic City.Established in 2015, Amazon will also work closely with tenants in Khazaen to work in an eco-friendly environment.

The consulting company will propose ways to mitigate environmental impacts for any medium or light industries.

