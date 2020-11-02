Khazaen nears completion of Phase 1 infrastructure works

Key milestone: First phase opens up 3.2 million square metres of leasable land areas for local, regional and foreign investors



MUSCAT, NOV 2

Khazaen Economic City, Oman’s newest integrated economic city, has achieved an important milestone of completing 96 per cent of Phase 1 of its infrastructural works at the site. A successful mitigation plan has contributed effectively to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as Khazaen has proudly reached this key milestone before its targeted deadline.

The development phase is complemented by a supporting infrastructure works that includes a 9.2 km internal road network along with 200 street lights, a 22km water supply system and 15km of drain channels, with 5,000 cubic metres water tank and 3.3 km pipeline crossing ducts for future services besides other supported facilities. Modern infrastructure supported by excellent ancillary services, well connected road network, proximity to the key logistic gateways throughout the Sultanate, availability of fiber optics infrastructure and service utilities through partnerships with leading utilities providers in Oman, will position Khazaen as a preferred hub to do business for local, regional, and international investors.

Khalid al Balushi (pictured), CEO, Khazaen, in his comments said, “We are proud to announce the achievement of this outstanding 96 per cent completion of Phase 1 for one of the most ambitious development projects located in South Al Batinah. With this development, 3.2 million sqm of leasable lands are opened up for various investors looking to benefit from Oman’s unique geo-strategic location, friendly investment climate and economic stability for their sustained growth”.

