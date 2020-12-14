Khazaen inks three investment pacts with local companies

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 14

Khazaen, the newest economic city in Oman has been consistently gaining momentum over the past few months. Three new agreements have been recently signed by Khazaen that reiterate the economic city’s growing preference among local and foreign investors.

The first agreement was signed with Al Wajen United Projects to build a factory for manufacturing of lights and electrical fittings. The second agreement was signed with Digital Energy Management to build factory for the assembly of switchgears, meters and electrical distribution boards while the third agreement was signed with Al Samsman Trading for constructing a factory for camping and outdoor specialised equipment.

The agreements were signed by Khalid al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen Economic City and CEOs of the companies. “Khazaen Economic City witnessed a growing interest from companies and investors to relocate or establish their projects in the City which reiterates the confidence of local and foreign investors in Khazaen as an ideal destination, particularly after the recent completion of the phase one of infrastructure works,” said the CEO of Khazaen Economic City.

Ibrahim al Kindi, CEO of Al Wajen United Projects, said the company will build a factory for the manufacturing of light and electrical fittings.

“We are confident that we took the right decision to invest in Khazaen Economic City to build a light and electrical fittings factory, thanks to the unique advantages and offerings of the City as well as the incentives provided to us that include waiver of rent charges for certain periods enabling us to focus on the core establishment activities.”

Adnan Azam, CEO of Digital Energy Management, said: “We aim through our investment at Khazaen Economic City to expand our businesses in the Sultanate and address new markets. We are fully convinced about our decision to invest in Khazaen due to the availability of required spaces, ready infrastructure and the City’s expected growth in the future.”

Sameer al Zadjaly, CEO of Al Samsman Trading said: “We are proud to sign this agreement to build a camping and outdoor specialised equipment factory at Khazaen Economic City, the future business hub of the Sultanate. The City offers ideal location, unparalleled connectivity to main roads in addition to a wide range of incentives for local and foreign investors making it the ideal investment destination in the Sultanate and the wider region.”

