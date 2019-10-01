Khazaen Economic City welcomes new tenant

Well-known Omani construction firm Galfar Engineering and Contracting SAOG will establishe its new hub at the Khazaen Economic City, it was announced here yesterday. The hub, covering an area of 150,000 sq metres, will host the public listed company’s relocated base workshop, labour accommodation and associated facilities along with other identified functions.

As one of Khazaen’s major tenants, Galfar will build its base workshop, offices, and a supply chain management laydown yards for machinery. The company’s planned complex will also have ancillary units including a body shop, paint shop, auto store, electrical/battery shop, tire fitment shop, machine shop, carpentry shop, aluminium shop, scaffolding shop, and a portacabin fabrication facility. Galfar will also be constructing labour accommodation at the new facility.

Khalid Awadh al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen Economic City, said “We have a designated district within Khazaen that is catered to meet the contractors and similar businesses’ requirements. Indeed, we are very much excited to have a leading contractor like Galfar as the first to move and establish its new hub in Khazaen.”

“Galfar and other contractors are currently located in Ghala and other areas in the heart of Muscat which puts some constraints on their potential expansion plans and has also a negative impact on traffic within Muscat. At Khazaen, we always strive to provide solutions to our end customers and this new district provides an excellent alternative to have all the supply chain and other operations for contractors and other similar businesses under one roof,” Al Balushi added.

Dr Hans Erlings, CEO of Galfar Engineering and Contracting, highlighted some reasons for choosing Khazaen as the location of the company’s new central workshop and logistic hub commenting: “Khazaen is strategically located in Barka at the centre of Oman’s newest road

network — providing rapid connectivity across the Sultanate. This will enable Galfar to reach our sites and projects across Oman quickly and avoid the traffic congestion in the city of Muscat.”

Dr Erlings added that “As contractors, we need labor and staff to be located near work facilities. Galfar will also save on time and cost by having their Labor Accommodation Building within the Khazaen Economic City.”

Khazaen Economic City is getting excellent traction from local and international investors who want to expand their business in Oman and the city has signed earlier this year four usufructs with different investors to establish their business in the City. With signing of Galfar as the first major contractor expanding its business outside the centre of Muscat, it is expected that more companies with similar nature of business would see Khazaen Economic City as a natural expansion of its operation with the advantages of having its full supply chain and operation under one roof.

