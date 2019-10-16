Khazaen Economic City attracts glass factory investment

Khazaen Economic City (Khazaen), the master developer of the new 52 million sqm integrated economic project in Barka, has announced that Oman’s National Fiber Glass Factory (NFF) will build a new manufacturing plant in the city. NFF will invest over RO 1.5 million in the new fiber glass manufacturing facilities and plans to introduce a new line of products at the facility to support the growing demand for glass-reinforced plastics used in commercial and residential construction across the Sultanate.

Khalid bin Awadh al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen said, “The increasing number of tenants and investors in Khazaen reflects how leading businesses want to have a broad range of logistics and support facilities in close proximity to maximize efficiency, growth potential and economic value creation.”

“Alongside other businesses who choose to be located in Khazaen, NFF will also benefit from the prime geographical location of the Economic City, close to domestic, regional, and international markets,’’ Al Balushi added.

Haidar bin Mohammed al Lawati, Executive Director of NFF, expressed his confidence in Khazaen as the ideal location for the expansion of NFF’s operations. “NFF has been a leading manufacturer of glass-reinforced plastics and glass-reinforced concrete in Oman since 1992 and we will be growing and evolving our operations through our new facility in Khazaen.”

Al Lawati added that NFF will be increasing their capacity to include a new production line at Khazaen for high-quality swimming pool products that are durable, easy to use and flexible in design and size.

The National Fiber Glass Factory will invest 500,000 Omani Rials in the first phase of construction with completion is expected in the next 18 months.

Khazaen is strategically located in Barka, between Muscat and Sohar, and will cover an area of 52 square kilometres in its first stage. The city will serve as Oman’s northern logistics hub, connecting a number of key development projects across the Sultanate via its extensive dry port facilities. Khazaen will also host dedicated areas for commercial, industrial, and residential use, whilst also providing the residents of the wider region with new health, education and leisure facilities.

