Khazaen awards contract for Oman’s new integrated economic city

Khazaen Economic City LLC, the master developer of the largest public-private-partnership project in Oman, has awarded the first construction package to Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG for RO 9.2 million.

Galfar is expected to begin construction in October of this year, and will be responsible for developing 10 km of asphalt roads, a streetlight network, 15 km of storm water channels, and a 22 km potable water network including the main water transmission line and storage tanks. The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

Khalid Awadh al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Khazaen Economic City, said: “The development of a high-quality infrastructure network at Khazaen Economic City demonstrates our commitment to this project and will serve as an important catalyst for growth — attracting investors and tenants alike.

“The first phase of development will open up an area of 3 million square metres, representing a major investment opportunity in one of the Sultanate’s key infrastructure initiatives. We encourage all interested parties, both foreign and domestic, to submit investment applications at the earliest available opportunity.”

Eng Salim al Thuhli, General Manager of Project at Khazaen Economic City, added: “The awarding of this initial infrastructure contract will enable and support the development of all subsequent initiatives and projects at Khazaen, and establishes fully serviced platforms for local and international investors.

Today’s announcement demonstrates that the Khazaen project is well under way, and is being conducted in line with the highest international standards. We look forward eagerly to the completion of this phase, which is expected within the next 10 months.”

The award of the contract to Galfar Engineering & Contracting, which has been linked to a number of the largest and most prominent public and private construction projects in the Sultanate, follows the announcement of the detailed master plan for Khazaen Economic City last month.

Khazaen is strategically located in Barka, between Muscat and Suhar, and will cover an area of 52 square kilometres in its first stage.

The city will serve as Oman’s northern logistics hub, connecting a number of key development projects across the Sultanate via its extensive dry port facilities. Khazaen will also host dedicated areas for commercial, industrial, and residential use, whilst also providing the residents of the wider region with new health, education and leisure facilities.

