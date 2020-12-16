Khawar wins Player of Year prize

Shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT, DEC 16

Star Oman all-rounder Khawar Ali walked away with the Player of the Year Award as Oman Cricket (OC) honoured the toppers of 2019-2020 season badly marred by the Covid-19 pandemic at its Annual Awards Night at Oman Cricket Academy ground on Tuesday.

Khawar scored close to 500 runs and picked up 15 wickets across 50-over and T20 formats during the shortened season.

Chief guest Sayyid Qais bin Khalid al Said, Vice-Chairman of Oman Cricket, gave away prizes to the toppers of Premier Division, A Division, B Division league and knockout tournaments in the presence of senior OC officials.

Premier Division League champions Assarain received the winner’s trophy while Passage to India (PTI) were presented the runner-up prize. Akshay Patel of Al Turki NMC was adjudged the best batsman while Waseem Akhtar of IT Works won the best bowler award.

A Division toppers Arm Alpha and AER were presented the winners and runners-up trophies. Danish Mohammed of AER received the best batsman award while the best bowler prize went to Chetan Mallya of Arm Alpha.

Special awards were presented to Omani players as well, Waleed Rahim al Balushi receiving the best batsman prize in a category where an Omani cricketer represented more than one team. Best bowler award went to Shareef al Balushi while Rafeeq al Balushi received the best all-rounder prize.

The category where an Omani cricketer played for only one team saw Salim al Balushi of OCT Mabella winning the best batsman award while Mohammed Aslam al Balushi claimed the best bowler prize.

Related