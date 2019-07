Khareef has turned Salalah’s valleys and mountains green, which is a splendid sight to watch. This time around, Salalah in Dhofar Governorate boasts many natural waterfalls and springs offering an enchanting view to the visitors. The annual tourist season, which starts from June 21 and continues until September 21, receives flocks of visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate. — PHOTO BY Sushant Ghatak (Salalah Photography Club)

