Khalifa GEMENTS Saham’s domination at the top

Khalifa al Jahwari netted all the important goals for league leaders Saham, as they edged Al Oruba 2-1 in the fifth week of Omantel League on Friday.

Batinah Club came back from behind to beat the guests 2-1 to continue their domination at the top spot with 13 points. Saham’s star Khalifa al Jahwari shined in the second half as he netted both goals of his team, giving Saham the lead after they were left behind by a goal after half-time scored by Al Oruba’s player Mahmood al Alawi. Al Oruba stayed at the bottom of the league with one point at 13th place.

Al Rustaq failed to maintain the two points gap with the league leaders as they suffered their first 1-0 loss against Oman Club. Abdul Wahed al Hinai scored the winning goal for Oman in the dying minutes to grab three crucial points. The win helped the Muscat Club to jump to the third place with nine points. Oman Club is moving in the right track as they registered their second consecutive win after beating Al Nasr in the previous round. Al Nasr remained at the 11th spot with four points in their kitty.

Despite an absence of many players in the team due to their participation with Oman military football team at China Military Games, defending champion Dhofar crushed Al Suwaiq 4-0 at the former’s home in Salalah Youth Sports Complex.

Ali al Busaidi scored two goals while his team-mate, Lopez, netted the other two goals. Dhofar’s win helped them move to sixth spot with seven points, the same as Bahla, Al Nahdha and Muscat, but with a better goal difference. Al Suwaiq Club dropped into 12th spot and remained with four points.

Bahla snatched a crucial one point as they played out a 2-2 draw against the hosts Seeb at the Seeb Stadium. The former national team player Khalid al Hajri struck the equaliser for Bahla in the dying minutes.

Hatim al Rushdi put the hosts ahead in the first half which ended in 1-0 victory. Bahla’s defender Al Qhdhafi al Mahruqi netted an own goal and that increased the margin to 2-0. The former national team player Khalid al Hajri missed the penalty shot to decrease the goal’s gap.

However, Bahla’s Adamba scored the first goal for guests which encouraged them to increase their focus at Seeb’s net.

Al Hajri came back to the match and equalised the result before the international referee Mahmood al Majafi ended the game. The gap remained same between Seeb and Bahla with one point as Seeb are placed in fifth position with eight points while Bahla increased their tally to seven points at the seventh position.

Related