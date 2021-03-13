Khalid’s magnificent ton fetches Al Turki runner-up spot

MUSCAT: Khalid Kail’s sparkling 146 not out powered Al Turki NMC to an emphatic 5-wicket victory against Renaissance on Saturday, resulting in his side sealing the runner-up spot on a better net run rate that than of IT Works which also finished the Premier Division 50-over League campaign on 16 points.

Muscat CT finished on top due to a better NRR of 2.29 compared to Al Turki’s 1.41 and IT Works’ 1.36 after all three sides secured 8 wins each from 10 games.

Renaissance’s 238 for 8 was led by top scores of 71 and 52 by Shubo Pal and Rafi Ullah respectively. Jay Odedara and Hemalkumar Tandel were the pick of Al Turki bowlers, taking three and two wickets respectively.

Al Turki’s response was dominated by its run machine Khalid Kail’s excellent batting, making sure the job was done without any major hiccups as his side surpassed the total in 38.4 overs, scoring 235 for 5. His 127-ball 142 not out was the highlight of a big game that decided the top three spots in the country’s premier cricket tournament.

Brief scores (Premier Division T20 League): Renaissance 238 for 8 in 50 overs (Shubo Pal 71 – 9×4, 1×6, Rafi Ullah 52 – 2×4, 4×6, Pruthvikumar Machhi 31 – 2×4, 1×6. Jay Odedara 3-39, Hemalkumar Tandel 2-35) lost to Al Turki 235 for 5 in 38.4 overs (Khalid Kail 142 not out – 18×4, Ajay Lalcheta 29 – 5×4. Rafi Ullah 2-34) by 5 wickets.

Zeeshan’s ton helps IT Works upset Muscat

Riding on Zeeshan Maqsood’s magnificent hundred and Shakeel Ahmed’s 5 for 25, IT Works defeated Muscat CT by 30 runs to end its Premier Division 50-over League campaign at 16 points and third place in a game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Maqsood’s 116 was the highlight of IT Works’ total of 246 all out in 49.5 overs. Sandeep Goud excelled with the ball again, taking 4 for 37 whereas Ayaah Khan and Ganesh Chandrashekher took two wickets each.

Shakeel Ahmad dealt some early blows reducing Muscat to 29 for 3 before Ayaan Khan (71) and Wasim Ali (44) put on 107 runs for the fourth wicket to put Muscat back on track. However, Zeeshan Maqsood removed the two well settled batsmen to derail Muscat’s chase, dismissing it for 216 in the 45th over. Apart from Shakeel’s fifer, Zeeshan bowled well too, taking 2 for 14.

Brief scores (Premier Division 50-over League): IT Works 246 all out in 49.5 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 116 – 8×4, 6×6, Khawar Ali 29 – 3×4, Akmal Shahzad 29 – 1×4, 1×6. Sandeep Goud 4-37, Ayaan Khan 2-37, Ganesh Chandrashekher 2-41) beat Muscat CT 216 all out in 44.4 overs (Ayaan Khan 71 – 8×4, 1×6, Wasim Ali 44 – 3×4, 1×6. Shakeel Ahmed 5-25, Zeeshan Maqsood 2-14) by 30 runs.

Khalid bowls Alpha

to victory

Veteran left-arm spinner Khalid Rasheed picked up 5 for 17 to power Arm Alpha to 28-run victory against AER in a Premier Division T20 League game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

Alpha posted 130 for 8 on the board with main contributions coming from Sanuth Ebrahim (28), Chetan Mallya (25) and Ubaid Ullah (22). Muzahir Raza bagged 2 for 23.

Failing to negotiate with Khalid’s terrific spell, AER folded up for a dismal 102 in 18.2 overs. Only Muzahir and Azmat Ullah made notable scores of 24 and 22 respectively. Apart from Khalid’s five-wicket haul, Kaleemullah and Ubaid Ullah claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores (Premier Division T20 League): Arm Alpha 130 for 8 in 20 overs (Sanuth Ebrahim 28 – 3×4, 1×6, Chetan Mallya 25 – 4×4, Ubaid Ullah 22 – 2×6. Muzahir Raza 2-23) defeated AER 102 all out in 18.2 overs (Muzahir Raza 24 – 4×4, Azmat Ullah 22 – 2×6. Khalid Rashid 5-17, Kaleemullah 2-16, Ubaid Ullah 2-16) by 28 runs.

Nayan Anil’s splendid all-round show helped Oman Cricket Women’s Academy (OCWA) to a thrilling 4-run win over Muscat Women in a Women’s League match at OC Turf 1.

Nayan shines as OCWA claims second spot

OCWA thus ended its league campaign with 6 points and three wins from four games, walking away with a creditable runner-up spot behind leader ISC Women who remained unbeaten with 8 points.

Nayan (31) and Afida Aftab (27) were the main scorers in OCWA’s 102 for 5 in 20 overs. Saparna Sivakumar bagged 2 for 24.

Muscat Women was then bowled out for 98 due to brilliant bowling by Shreya Dhuri (2 for 12) and Anshitha Tiwari (2 for 26). Bhakti Shakti topscored with 28 while Theertha Sivakumar chipped in with 21.

Brief scores (Women’s League T20): OCWA 102 for 5 in 20 overs (Nayan Anil 31 – 3×4, Afida Aftab 27 – 1×4. Saparna Sivakumar 2-24) beat Muscat Women 98 all out in 20 overs (Bhakti Shakti 28 – 1×4, Theertha Sivakumar 21 – 1×4. Shreya Dhuri 2-12, Anshitha Tiwari 2-26) by 4 runs.