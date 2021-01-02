Khalid tonks another ton as Al Turki, Muscat seal big wins

SUPER KHALID: renaissance failed to capitaliSE ON ITS DECISION TO BOWL FIRST AS AL TURKI AMASSED 337/9 THANKS TO KHALID’S SUPERB 157 OFF 122 BALLS

MUSCAT: Al Turki NMC’s batting sensation Khalid Kail struck another big hundred as it overpowered Renaissance by 156 runs in a 50-over Premier Division League lopsided contest at Oman Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Friday.

Renaissance failed to capitalise on its decision to bowl first as Al Turki amassed 337 for 9 thanks to Khalid’s superb 157 off 122 and Karan Sonavala’s 64 off 60. Syed Muzamil and Arjun Rajesh claimed three wickets each.

Renaissance crawled to 86 for 5 in 31 overs, literally ending its chances of a successful chase and closed its innings at 186 for 7 in 50 overs. Asif Khan topscored with 75 while Abdul Rauf and Sufyan Mahmood chipped in with 29 and 28 respectively. Hemalkumar Tandel bagged 3 for 29.

Brief Scores (Premier Division): Al Turki NMC 337 for 9 in 50 overs (Khalid Kail 157 – 24×4, 2×6, Karan Sonavala 64 – 6×4, 3×6, Syed Muzamil 3-41, Arjun Suresh 3-56, Bilal Muhammad 2-66) beat Renaissance 181 for 7 in 50 overs (Asif Khan 75 – 9×4, Abdul Rauf 29 – 3×4. Hemalkumar Tandel 3-29) by 156 runs.

Munis bowls

Muscat to victory

In another one-sided Premier Division game at the same venue, veteran pacer Munis Ansari picked up 4 for 19 to power Muscat CT to a thumping 10-wicket win over AER on Saturday.

Finding seaming deliveries from Munis and Ganesh Chandrashekher (2 for 24) too hot to handle on a cold morning AER folded up for a dismal 85 in just 26.4 overs. Sandeep Goud bowled well too, taking 2 for 16. Sachin Kumar contributed a fighting 38.

Muscat raced to the target in only 43 balls, scoring 86 without loss thanks to brilliant batting by Kashyapkumar Prajapati (57 not out) and Jatinder Singh (28 not out).

Brief scores (Premier Division 50 overs): AER 85 all out in 26.4 overs (Sachin Kumar 38 – 3×4, 2×6. Munis Ansari 4-19, Sandeep Goud 2-16, Ganesh Chandrashekher 2-24, Wasim Ali 2-26) lost to Muscat CT 86 for no loss in 7.1 overs (Kashyapkumar Prajapati 57 not out – 8×4, 3×6, Jatinder Singh 28 not out – 6×4) by 10 wickets.

Nishad shines again in Zawawi win

Zawawi Powertech rode on yet another top-notch all-round performance from Nishad K S to beat Awtad International by 54 runs in an A Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Sajeev Thamarath’s 61 and Nishad’s 51 were the highlight of Zawawi’s 219 all out as Mohammed Irfan picked up three wickets.

Nishad was brilliant with the ball too, taking 3 for 38 as Awtad was dismissed for a dismal 165 in 46 overs despite Mohammed Waqas’ superb 63. Suhil Kanagaraj and Prabhakaran Kannan bagged two wickets each.

Brief Scores (A Division): Zawawi Powertech 219 all out in 49.3 overs (Sajeev Thamarath 61 – 8×4, Nishad K S 51 – 2×4, 1×6, Mohammed Irfan 3-60, Parameswaran Shankar 2-46, Arun Pushpan 2-23) beat Awtad International 165 all out in 46 overs (Mohammad Waqas 63 – 7×4, 2×6, Nishad K S 3-38, Suhil Kanagaraj 2-22, Prabhakaran Kannan 2-35) by 54 runs.